Home / Industry / News / Businesses in UP push for land reforms to meet $ 1 trillion economy goal

Businesses in UP push for land reforms to meet $ 1 trillion economy goal

According to the Indian Industries Association (IIA), fresh projects worth ₹60K cr across sectors, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, are awaiting land allocation in the state

The IIA has submitted a memorandum to the state government as well as district administrations through its local chapters. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Inc has demanded urgent industrial land reforms to help realise the state’s ambitious $1 trillion economy goal. With industrial-grade land being critical for setting up new factories and plants, the industry has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to expand land availability for investors.
 
According to the Indian Industries Association (IIA), fresh projects worth ₹60,000 crore across sectors, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, are awaiting land allocation in the state.
 
“We have urged the UP government to allow the conversion of leasehold industrial land to freehold across all major industrial development authorities,” said IIA National Vice President
