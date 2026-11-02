Captive, commercial coal production rises 42% to 22.03 MT in October

Coal production from captive and commercial mines rose 42 per cent year-on-year to 22.03 million tonnes (MT) in October 2026, compared to 15.49 MT in the corresponding month last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Coal on Monday. Coal dispatches from these mines increased 36 per cent to 21.11 MT during the month, against 15.48 MT in October 2025.

During April-October of the current financial year, coal production from captive and commercial mines grew 11.3 per cent to 117.23 MT, compared to 105.33 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year. Dispatches during the seven-month period rose 11.53 per cent to 124.86 MT, from 111.95 MT a year ago.

In another development, the Lohari coal mine in Jharkhand received Mine Opening Permission in October 2026, after awaiting operationalisation for several years. With this, the number of operational captive and commercial coal mines has increased to 87, the ministry said.

The rising production from captive and commercial mines is expected to reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply-chain resilience and conserve foreign exchange, while improving self-sufficiency in coal, the ministry said.

It added that it would continue to focus on sustaining production growth, addressing supply constraints and improving coal availability through policy interventions, regulatory oversight and stakeholder support to meet the country's growing energy and industrial requirements.