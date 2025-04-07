Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / CCI seeks evidence in complaint against quick-commerce companies

CCI seeks evidence in complaint against quick-commerce companies

The AICPDF had filed a complaint with CCI on behalf of its President, Dhairyashil Patil against Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart last month

The CCI has asked the complainant for evidence of discriminatory pricing by any of the players from any consumer based on consumer location, device type or purchasing behaviour, and also evidence of any product being sold below cost price.

Ruchika ChitravanshiSharleen Dsouza New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought additional information from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) on its complaint against quick commerce companies, according to people in the know. The AICPDF had filed a complaint with CCI on behalf of its president, Dhairyashil Patil, against Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart last month.
 
According to a source, CCI has asked the distributor’s body for details on relevant market share of each of the quick commerce players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. It has also sought clarity on whether the FMCG companies have any exclusive agreement for distribution.
