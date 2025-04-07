CCI seeks evidence in complaint against quick-commerce companies

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought additional information from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) on its complaint against quick commerce companies, according to people in the know. The AICPDF had filed a complaint with CCI on behalf of its president, Dhairyashil Patil, against Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart last month.

According to a source, CCI has asked the distributor’s body for details on relevant market share of each of the quick commerce players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. It has also sought clarity on whether the FMCG companies have any exclusive agreement for distribution.