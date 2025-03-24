Monday, March 24, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CDSCO asks MSME pharma firms to apply online for Schedule M extension

CDSCO asks MSME pharma firms to apply online for Schedule M extension

This comes after the health ministry had on February 11 formally extended the deadline for implementing the revised Schedule M by one year for pharma companies with an annual turnover below Rs 250 cr

Sanket Koul Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked all small and medium-sized pharmaceutical manufacturers to submit only online applications to seek extension for adhering to revised Schedule M norms.
 
In a circular dated March 20, the apex drug standards authority asked applicants to register themselves on the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS) portal and submit applications there.
 
The ONDLS is a single-window platform for online processing of various applications such as issuance of manufacturing and sales licences and other certificates like good manufacturing practices (GMP), market standing certificate, and post-approval changes.
 
This comes after the health ministry had on February 11 formally extended the deadline for implementing the revised Schedule M by one year for pharma companies with an annual turnover below Rs 250 crore.
   
The extension, however, is subject to these pharma companies submitting an application to the central licensing approval authority along with a plan of upgradation within three months from the date of the publication of notification.

The application, also called Form A, includes a gap analysis by manufacturers for key areas such as plant, lab equipment, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and utilities, among others.
 
The companies would also have to provide an item-wise plan or strategy for compliance with the revised GMP, starting on or before March 31.
 
The health ministry had earlier stated that it will conduct an audit of these facilities after the completion of three months, and action will be taken if the committed upgrade is not being implemented.
 
Schedule M, which sets quality standards and GMP for pharmaceutical companies, was notified by the health ministry in December 2023 and came into effect on January 1, 2025.
 
However, the deadline was later extended to December 31, 2025, for small pharma companies after the ministry received representations from pharma bodies highlighting challenges faced by small and medium-sized units in adhering to the revised GMP norms.
 
Currently, India has around 10,500 pharmaceutical units, of which 8,500 belong to the MSME sector. Of these, approximately 2,000 MSME units currently hold a WHO-GMP certification.

Topics : MSME Pharma Companies Indian pharma companies Pharmaceutical companies

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

