Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre asks GSI, others to increase pace of mineral blocks exploration

The government on Monday asked the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and other agencies to speed up exploration of mineral blocks.

critical minerals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday asked the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and other agencies to speed up exploration of mineral blocks.
Speaking at the 63rd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao urged state governments to be more aggressive in the implementation of exploration projects through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funding.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The GSI and other exploration agencies should increase the pace of exploration of critical minerals, Rao said.
He further urged stakeholders to make use of geoscience data available in the National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) portal for a smooth exploration process, the mines ministry said in a statement.
The GSI has formulated about 1,055 scientific programmes for 2024-25, including 392 mineral development projects that have the potential to generate auctionable mineral blocks, in the near future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GSI conducts 122 exploration projects for critical minerals this year

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

GSI data, NGDR to help makers of pumped storage hydro projects: Official

NLC India exploring possibility of mining critical minerals, says CMD

Global investments in Indian real estate sector dip due to high inflation

Govt expands scope of financial services that can be taken up at IFSC

77% of Gen Z students shows interest in technology industry: Report

Domestic coal-based power generation rises 7% to 872 bn units in Apr-Dec

Ram temple consecration: Ayodhya to be India's biggest tourist hotspot

Topics : GSI report Mining industry Mining minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon