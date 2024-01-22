Sensex (    %)
                        
Domestic coal-based power generation rises 7% to 872 bn units in Apr-Dec

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Domestic coal-based power generation increased 7.14 per cent to 872 billion units (BU) in the April-December period of the current fiscal.
The rise in domestic coal-based electricity generation reflects an ample supply of coal to meet the growing energy demand in the country, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Domestic coal-based power generation was 813.9 BU in the year-ago period, it said.
In the country, power is generated from conventional sources -- thermal, nuclear and hydro-- and renewable sources -- wind, solar, biomass etc. Thermal power producers use coal as the main fuel to run the units and the dry fuel contributes to more than 70 per cent of the total electricity generation.
Coal-based power generation in the country registered a growth of around 10.13 per cent during April-December period of FY'24, as compared to the corresponding period of previous year while overall power generation grew 6.71 per cent during the same period, the ministry statement said.
Coal imports for blending dropped by 40.66 per cent to 17.08 MT during April-December period of current fiscal from 28.78 MT in the corresponding period of previous year, despite the rising power demand.
"It showcases the nation's commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports," it said.
Coal-based power generation has played a significant role in meeting India's energy demands. The country is experiencing a substantial increase in power demand, driven by a combination of factors like industrial growth, technological advancements, population growth, and economic development.

Coal Power generation Power Sector

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

