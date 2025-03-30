With the Indian Railways facing network congestion from passenger volumes returning to pre-Covid levels, the Centre plans to evacuate more thermal coal through coastal shipping.

Building on shipping reforms made over the past two Union Budgets to boost coastal shipping, including a ₹10,000 crore viability gap funding for public-private partnership terminal projects and regulatory easing, the government has recently brought about a railway reform — telescopic rates.

Telescopic rates refer to bundling of bills of multiple freight trips into a single long trip, which brings the benefit of a longer journey to the final amount, reducing costs.

Movement of domestic