DPE-Dipam merger may be completed in 6 months to streamline operations

The Union government has initiated the process to merge two key finance ministry departments — the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) — in an effort to streamline operations and weed out duplication of work, according to a senior government official.

“Approximately 80 per cent of the work of both departments already involves close coordination. To improve efficiency and facilitate smoother operations for CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises), the government has started working on the merger, which is expected to be completed within the next six months,” the official said.

