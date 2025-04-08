Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DPE-Dipam merger may be completed in 6 months to streamline operations

DPE-Dipam merger may be completed in 6 months to streamline operations

The official further explained that the government's new approach to CPSEs has evolved

Merger
Premium

The official further said that the merger is expected to create greater synergy, with significant reforms and large-scale investments planned to drive growth, development, and job creation by CPSEs. | Representational Image

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has initiated the process to merge two key finance ministry departments — the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) — in an effort to streamline operations and weed out duplication of work, according to a senior government official.
 
“Approximately 80 per cent of the work of both departments already involves close coordination. To improve efficiency and facilitate smoother operations for CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises), the government has started working on the merger, which is expected to be completed within the next six months,” the official said.
 
The
Topics : central government Finance Ministry CPSEs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon