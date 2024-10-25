Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Centre, states likely to review labour code rollout at December meet

Centre, states likely to review labour code rollout at December meet

Last year, a study released by a government agency - V V Giri National Labour Institute- had said that the rules framed by various states and UTs under the new labour codes have "too much" divergence

Labourers,Labourer
Premium

Labourers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 12:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For rolling out the four new labour codes and discussing labour-welfare policies, the Union labour ministry is likely to convene a meeting with the labour ministers of all the states and Union Territories (UTs) in early December to gauge their preparedness, sources said.
  The “Chintan Shivir”, or brainstorming session, will work to bring in all the states and UTs on board. The codes are part of the Centre’s long-pending reforms agenda.
  “As part of preparations for the meeting, all the states have been asked to come up with a comparative study of the draft rules framed by them and the
Topics : Labour cost Labour Ministry Indian labour laws labour Law

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon