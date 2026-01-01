Chhattisgarh Auto Expo from Jan 20 with 50% road tax rebate to boost sales

“The Cabinet has taken a major decision to grant a 50 per cent rebate on lifetime road tax on vehicles sold during the 9th Auto Expo, scheduled to be held at the Science College Ground, Raipur,” a state government spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The concession will be applicable at the time of vehicle registration following purchase at the Expo, providing a one-time 50 per cent relief in motor vehicle tax. Vehicle dealers across the state will be eligible for this benefit, and necessary directions have been issued in this regard, the spokesperson added.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh government had announced a similar rebate on road tax, which led to record automobile sales at the Expo. Owing to the response, the event lasted for one month. According to officials of Raipur Automobile Dealers Association (RADA), it was probably the first automobile expo in the country that continued for a month.

A record 29,348 vehicles were sold at the Auto Expo 2025, organised at the same venue from January 15 to February 15. An average of 1,000 vehicles were sold daily, largely due to the 50 per cent road tax rebate given by the state government, the officials said. In comparison, 10,149 vehicles were sold at the Expo in 2024.

The sale of 19,199 more vehicles year-on-year marked a growth of 189.17 per cent, RADA officials said. At the same time, the transport department collected a tax of ₹119.68 crore in 30 days from the sale of vehicles. In the 2025 Expo, the revenue was ₹28.39 crore. Compared to it, the transport department’s earnings surged a whopping 321.56 per cent in 2025.

Record sales of cars and two-wheelers were registered last year following the tax rebate, while demand for autos, freighters and other vehicles also remained strong. “The record availability of vehicle sales in Raipur was discussed all over the country,” the RADA officials said.

A key highlight of the 2025 Expo was the launch of around 30 vehicles.