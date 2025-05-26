Monday, May 26, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh in talks with Medanta Hospital, Varun Beverages for investment

VBL is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world, barring the USA

Medanta Hospital
Medanta, which launched its first hospital in 2009 in The Medicity in Gurgaon, is setting up its unit in different states.

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

In a significant step towards investments in the state’s healthcare and industrial sectors, the Chhattisgarh government is in discussion with the Medanta Hospital Group and Varun Beverages for investment in the state.
 
The Chief Minister (CM), Vishnu Deo Sai, had a detailed discussion with Dr Naresh Trehan, founder of Medanta Hospital and a renowned cardiologist, and Ravi Jaipuria, chairman of Varun Beverages, at Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, a statement from the state government said. 
 
The statement said the Medanta Hospital proposed establishing a state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital in Raipur. Trehan informed that an investment of approximately ₹500 crore
Topics : Medanta Hospitals Varun Beverages Chhattisgarh

