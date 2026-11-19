The opportunity is substantial: India’s clinical research services market is projected to more than double to $2.9 billion by 2028, according to a 2025 industry report by US market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

There are some signs of this potential. Global clinical research organisation Parexel says Indian trial sites met the recruitment target for a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease study within three months across 14 centres. In an asthma study, enrolment was completed 47 days ahead of schedule across 31 sites.

“Parexel has consistently enrolled patients faster in India, compared with the global average,” said Sanjay Vyas, president, integrated solutions, clinical logistics and managing director, India, Parexel.

Getting a study started, however, takes time. At Parexel, the median interval from application submission to the first patient’s enrolment in India is approximately six months. Regulatory reviews typically take 90-120 days, while hospital contracting accounts for another significant part of the process.

“The time from clinical trial application submission to the first patient enrolment varies, depending on the study and site requirements, with a median of approximately six months,” Vyas said.

The government has been working to shorten the wait. Approvals have become more predictable, and recent measures allow regulatory and ethics reviews to run simultaneously. But contracts, staffing, supplies and the work of preparing a hospital for research can still hold up trials.

“Recent regulatory reforms are positive, but global sponsors look at the entire journey, from regulatory and ethics reviews through to site activation and trial delivery,” said Seema Pai, president of the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR), an association of research professionals.

Attracting more studies will depend on combining its recruitment advantage with hospitals that can get trials running quickly and conduct them reliably.

Beyond metros The Frost & Sullivan report cited above projects India’s clinical research services market to grow from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $2.9 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 16.4 per cent. It says India enjoys a 40–60 per cent cost advantage over North America and Europe.

One problem is that much of the research capacity remains concentrated in established centres. A 2023 study on the clinical research organisation (CRO) sector by the Department of Pharmaceuticals said trial sites, investigators and laboratories tend to be clustered in metros.

Elsewhere, infrastructure and logistical difficulties left CROs competing for patients at a limited number of sites.

A proposed network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites under Biopharma SHAKTI, a government scheme, seeks to broaden that base. A partnership between the state-run National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, and pharma giant AstraZeneca India shows how some of that preparation could play out.

To start with, the programme aims to adopt 25 clinical trial sites beyond the metros, with a focus on oncology. It will assess their capabilities, provide training and mentoring, and strengthen documentation and processes covering ethics, safety and trial feasibility. After the initial phase, the model could expand to more locations and trials in areas other than oncology.

A broader network could give sponsors access to patients who do not routinely visit big research hospitals.

In turn, hospitals need more than just a busy outpatient department to participate. They need investigators with time for research, coordinators to manage the study and systems to keep records and track patients.

“At Parexel, we work with more than 800 clinical trial sites across India. However, expanding the network is not just about increasing the number of sites — it is equally important to ensure that they are equipped to conduct trials effectively and recruit patients,” Vyas said.

“Identifying patients who meet a trial’s eligibility criteria and ensuring they return for scheduled visits are challenges. Repeated visits can be difficult for patients travelling from a distance,” said an official at a small hospital conducting trials, requesting anonymity.

“Faster regulatory approvals help, but staff training remains a challenge for smaller hospitals. Nursing staff turnover means we have to keep training new staff in trial procedures and documentation. For hospitals to participate consistently, support with training and study management is equally important.”

He added that running trials requires a dedicated team. Doctors have to balance research with routine patient care, while coordinators manage screening, documentation and follow-up. The hospital has to decide whether it can sustain that team between studies.

The ISCR says a trial-ready hospital needs trained investigators and research teams, strong ethical and patient-safety oversight, and the ability to produce consistently reliable documentation and data. Those capabilities must last beyond a single assignment.

Shortening the wait The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO’s) efforts to simplify permissions address a longstanding concern.

The DoP’s 2023 study acknowledged improvements under earlier reforms but said approval delays continued to raise costs, prompting companies to consider countries such as China and Australia.

In January 2026, the government removed the requirement for companies to obtain a test licence before manufacturing small quantities of certain drugs for research and laboratory testing. Companies can now notify the CDSCO online instead of waiting for permission, although exceptions remain in place for high-risk drugs. Where test licences remain necessary, the processing period has been cut from 90 to 45 days. The health ministry estimated that the changes could save at least 90 days in the drug-development lifecycle.

Speaking in April 2026, Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said clinical-trial approval timelines had fallen to 120-135 days in calendar year 2025.

In May, the CDSCO sought to address the problem of long waits by advising sponsors to submit trial applications simultaneously to the regulator and registered ethics committees.

The push to streamline drug development also extends to testing before human trials begin. In comments published in February 2026 in the foreword to Landscape Analysis on Alternatives to Animal Testing for Drug Development in India, a multi-stakeholder report, Raghuvanshi called for replacing scientifically redundant animal tests with methods more relevant to human biology, without compromising patient safety. The report, involving Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, inStem and other organisations, examined alternatives such as human-tissue models, organ-on-chip systems and computational tools.

For clinical studies, the next gains depend partly on what happens after regulatory reviews. “Start-up delays typically stem from hospital legal contracting, indemnification negotiations, and trial supply logistics,” said Pai. The ISCR is working on master clinical-trial agreements and standardised site-budgeting templates to reduce repeated negotiations across hospitals, she added.

These are practical changes that could help a sponsor move more quickly from permission to enrolment. They also matter to newer centres, which must build the administrative experience that established research hospitals already possess.

After approval Ethics committees have to keep pace with expansion too. Their responsibilities continue throughout a study, covering safety reports, changes to protocols and the protection of participants.

“Parallel submission allows us to review a proposal while it is being examined by the regulator. The practical benefit depends on receiving a complete submission and timely responses to our queries,” said an ethics committee member, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“At a smaller hospital, the challenge is having enough trained people and protected time for research oversight. Our responsibility continues after approval: we need timely safety reports, notification of protocol deviations and assurance that patients understand what participation involves.”

Recent regulatory disclosures show the consequences of weaknesses in oversight. The CDSCO’s October disclosure lists eight ethics committees whose registrations were cancelled or suspended in the year to July 2026. Its earlier alert identified serious deficiencies and emphasised independence, conflict-of-interest management, complete records and continuing safety oversight.

“As more hospitals begin conducting trials, ethics committees will need stronger administrative support and continued training. Faster processing has to be matched by the capacity to monitor studies properly,” the committee member said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s single-review framework allows one ethics committee to review a study on behalf of all participating institutions. This currently applies to biomedical and health research outside the regulatory approval process. Drug trials that require regulatory approval continue to follow the CDSCO rules, which allow applications to the regulator and the registered ethics committee to move together.

Winning early-stage studies India’s strength in patient recruitment is better established in later-stage trials. Attracting first-in-human studies — the first time a drug or treatment is tested on humans — requires dedicated facilities, specialised teams and close patient monitoring.

The ISCR and Parexel flag restrictions on first-in-human studies of drugs developed outside India. The ISCR says some Indian drugmakers also choose to conduct the first-in-human studies of their own drugs overseas, where they can start sooner, access specialised facilities and benefit from local incentives. Building these capabilities at home matters as Indian companies develop novel drugs, biologics and cell and gene therapies.

Technology can help speed up research too. Healthcare technology company CitiusTech, for instance, has built a platform for biopharmaceutical firms to combine patient data and analyse treatment journeys.

“The platform stores data for more than 250 million patients across therapeutic areas and sources. It delivered 50 per cent savings in typical proof-of-concept timelines, 70 per cent savings in data ingestion, transformation and standardisation, and 70 per cent savings in the model creation process,” said Dhaval Shah, acting CEO, CitiusTech.

These savings cover specific research tasks, not entire trials. For hospitals beyond metros, the test remains whether they can sustain trained teams, recruit eligible patients and maintain oversight.