Competitors Google Pay, PhonePe and BHIM go all out for Paytm user base

Players such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and even banks like HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) are said to be deploying several thousand 'feet on the street' or salesforce to attract merchants

Peerzada AbrarAjinkya KawaleAryaman GuptaIshita Ayan Dutt Bengaluru/Mumbai/New Delhi/Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
Over a fortnight since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank (Paytm PB), the veil of confusion regarding what will work and what won’t with the digital payments platform has lifted, with the regulator releasing a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) last week.

However, competition to woo merchants is heating up.
 
Players such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and even banks like HDFC and State Bank of India (SBI) are said to be deploying several thousand ‘feet on the street’ or salesforce to attract merchants, including kirana stores and retailers, to adopt their technology, products, and

Topics : Google Pay PhonePe UPI transactions Online payments Paytm Payments Bank

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

