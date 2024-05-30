Consumer durable prices to get dearer as container prices shoot up 4-fold

Container prices have shot up by up to 300 per cent in the last month due to geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, which have impacted inventory, causing a shortage and pushing consumer durable companies to hike prices.

Companies have planned increases, but some are yet to take a call on the total price increase they plan to implement in order to pass on the rising container prices to the customer.

“The inventory shortages, worsened by disruptions in the Red Sea due to geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, are significantly impacting the logistics landscape. There is a noticeable shortage of available inventory across China, especially in East and South China, compared to its demand. This imbalance has caused shipping container prices to increase by 150 per cent to 300 per cent, depending on factors like lot size and material type, making it more challenging for businesses to secure cargo space for shipments,” Arjun Bajaj, director at Videotex, an Indian original equipment manufacturer/original design manufacturer, told Business Standard.

He further explained that the industry is experiencing an upward trend in container costs, with prices changing every week and expected to rise even further, with no clear timeline for resolution from freight operators. This situation is affecting not only India but also the global supply chain.

The company is yet to take a final call on the extent of the price hike it intends to implement in the following month.

However, Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee, plans to hike prices in the range of 3-5 per cent in June and another 3-5 per cent in July on its televisions.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics (SPPL), said that due to rising container prices coupled with raw material prices shooting up, the company is forced to go in for another round of price hikes.

“This situation is similar to the one we faced during the pandemic years, where prices were constantly increasing and we were forced to increase prices of the final product,” he said.

Bajaj also explained that, “The rise in costs has led to higher manufacturing expenses, increased working capital requirements, disrupted cash flow, extended production timelines, and complicated delivery schedules. To address these challenges, we are strengthening our collaboration with logistics partners and implementing careful inventory management practices. Currently, Videotex has effectively managed the situation, maintaining sufficient inventory to meet production demands for the next three months.”

B Thiagarajan, managing director at Blue Star, said that China’s growth seems to have revived and the US is also going to start witnessing growth.

“The world doesn’t have that much material to offer to cope with this growth. However, India is the hottest country in terms of growth,” Thiagarajan said.

He added that he anticipates a huge shortage of raw material due to the growth coming in from various economies.

“In my personal view, you pay a price for growth. The price is going to be the waiting period and then there is going to be a cost attached to it.”