Consumer spending likely to cross $4 trillion by 2030, says report

Consumer spending in India is expected to cross the $4 trillion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 10 per cent, owing to the massive domestic consumer expenditure and consumption market, a report by Shiprocket said.
Moreover, consumer spending on food, housing, apparel, personal care, transport, and communication is expected to increase around two-fold by 2030.
Moreover, consumer spending on food, housing, apparel, personal care, transport, and communication is expected to increase around two-fold by 2030.