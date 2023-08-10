Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Consumer spending likely to cross $4 trillion by 2030, says report

More than 52% of Indian consumers cited 'quality' as their most basic expectation from any online shopping site

spending

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Consumer spending in India is expected to cross the $4 trillion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 10 per cent, owing to the massive domestic consumer expenditure and consumption market, a report by Shiprocket said.

Moreover, consumer spending on food, housing, apparel, personal care, transport, and communication is expected to increase around two-fold by 2030. 

chart














































chart



Also Read

Consumer sentiments improve

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs as IT spending slows; India impact unclear

Indian firms' to slow down IT spending due to cost, global factors: Study

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

Consumer demand revival may take one more year despite moderating inflation

International jewellery exhibition generates over Rs 70,000 cr business

Indian airlines expected to report net loss of Rs 5,000-7,000 cr in FY24

Hindalco, Texmaco to make rail wagons, coaches; invest Rs 200 crore

Sanofi India Q2 net profit up 2.5% at Rs 123 cr, revenue at Rs 706 cr

CapitaLand launches SGD 525 million fund to invest in business parks

Topics : consumer spending

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon