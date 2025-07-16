Cost overruns in infra projects may have hit ₹2.89 trillion in June 2025

Cost overruns on centrally-funded infrastructure projects stood at ₹2.89 trillion in June 2025, marginally down from ₹2.92 trillion in May, according to Mospi’s report on projects over ₹150 crore. Ongoing projects are estimated at nearly ₹30 trillion, led by roads (₹7.3 trillion), followed by railways and petroleum. Power and petroleum sectors saw overruns of over ₹60,000 crore each, while highways may cost ₹38,000 crore more.

The combined original cost across all sectors stood at ₹26.86 trillion while the anticipated costs now touch ₹29.75 trillion — an 11 per cent jump.

Among states, Maharashtra leads in project value (₹2.18 trillion), but