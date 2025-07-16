Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Cost overruns in infra projects may have hit ₹2.89 trillion in June 2025

Among states, Maharashtra leads in project value (₹2.18 trillion), but Andhra Pradesh has the highest overrun (₹48,351 crore).

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Cost overruns on centrally-funded infrastructure projects stood at ₹2.89 trillion in June 2025, marginally down from ₹2.92 trillion in May, according to Mospi’s report on projects over ₹150 crore. Ongoing projects are estimated at nearly ₹30 trillion, led by roads (₹7.3 trillion), followed by railways and petroleum. Power and petroleum sectors saw overruns of over ₹60,000 crore each, while highways may cost ₹38,000 crore more.
 
The combined original cost across all sectors stood at ₹26.86 trillion while the anticipated costs now touch ₹29.75 trillion — an 11 per cent jump. 
