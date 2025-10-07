Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cracks on the screen: Can TV fix its slide with ads and smarter metrics?

A growing ad market, an evolved advertiser, and a metric that works are what TV needs to pull itself out of its downward slide. That appears to be a tall order

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has been flogging the same reach numbers since 2018, when the last baseline study was done. | File Image

Vanita Kohli Khandekar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products is the third- largest advertiser on television, behind Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser. Cinthol, Good Knight, Kama Sutra, Park Avenue, and all the other brands under it, together earned it a revenue of ₹14,680 crore in 2024-25 (FY25). That year, its expenditure on advertising grew by two and a half times, to ₹1,020 crore. Over 95 per cent of this was spent on the ‘large screen’ — that is, television, both linear, and internet-enabled or connected.
 
“For us, it is not about digital or TV — it is about the large versus small screen, and we are
