CRISIL SME Tracker: Sugar MSMEs set for steady growth amid diversification

The sugar industry is poised to witness a revenue growth of ₹3 per cent in the ongoing sugar season 2025-26 (October 2025 - September 2026), driven by the government’s decision to allow incr-eased sugar exports of 1.5 million tonnes (mts). This move, coupled with no restrictions on diverting cane to ethanol production, is expected to keep sugar prices firm, with a potential increase of around 1 per cent. Despite a surge in sugar output, inventory levels are expected to remain comparable to the previous season, at around 5 mt.

The government’s Financial Assistance to Sugar Mills for Enhancement and Augmentation