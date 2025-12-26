CSR spending of CPSEs rises 31.1% to record ₹6,437 crore in FY25

Which CPSEs were the biggest CSR spenders in FY25?

The top five CPSEs undertaking CSR expenditure include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (Rs 929.08 crore), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (Rs 583.04 crore), NTPC Ltd (Rs 362.94 crore), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Rs 360.19 crore) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (Rs 358.14 crore).

The top 10 CPSEs contributed 59.48 per cent of total CSR expenditure in FY25 compared to 56.72 per cent in FY24.

What are the CSR spending rules for CPSEs and companies?

Starting April 1, 2014, the government mandated that all companies, including CPSEs, with a net worth of at least Rs 500 crore, a minimum turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, or a minimum net profit of Rs 5 crore, spend at least 2 per cent of their average net profit from the preceding three financial years on CSR activities.

Where did CPSEs allocate CSR spending in FY25?

Activity-wise distribution showed that the largest share of CSR spending was allocated to eradication of hunger and poverty, healthcare, and sanitation, accounting for 47.8 per cent of total expenditure. This was followed by education and skill development, representing 25 per cent of the total CSR outlay.

However, empowerment of women and other economically backward sections accounted for 2.48 per cent of total spending, while environmental sustainability represented 4.25 per cent of total expenditure.

How did CPSE profits and employment trends look in FY25?

The net profit of operating CPSEs fell 9.6 per cent year-on-year in FY25, slipping to Rs 2.91 trillion compared with Rs 3.22 trillion in FY24.

The report further showed that the aggregate net profit of CPSEs in the “manufacturing, processing and generation” sector resulted in a 33.9 per cent decline, while the mining and exploration sector also recorded a decrease in net profit of 3.6 per cent. However, the net profit of CPSEs in agriculture and services sectors increased by 18 per cent and 26.1 per cent, respectively, in FY25.