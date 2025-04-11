Friday, April 11, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Daikin, Hitachi, Voltas sue Centre over its new e-waste recycling rules

The government's new rules mandate a minimum payment of Rs 22 (25 US cents) per kilogram to recycle consumer electronics and Rs 34/kg for smartphones

Electronics companies have, however, said the cost they must pay to recyclers is too high

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Several electronics companies such as Daikin, Hitachi, Havells, and Voltas have moved a petition against the Centre between November and March, challenging the new pricing rules in its electronic-waste disposal policy.
 
Daikin, in its plea, has challenged Rule 4 of the E-Waste (Management) Amendment Rules, 2024, among others, which focuses on the establishment of platforms for trading Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificates.
 
An Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificate for e-waste is a mandatory document for producers (manufacturers, importers, and others) of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) to demonstrate compliance with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016. This certificate signifies that the
Topics : e-waste E-waste management rules

