Daikin, Hitachi, Voltas sue Centre over its new e-waste recycling rules

Several electronics companies such as Daikin, Hitachi, Havells, and Voltas have moved a petition against the Centre between November and March, challenging the new pricing rules in its electronic-waste disposal policy.

Daikin, in its plea, has challenged Rule 4 of the E-Waste (Management) Amendment Rules, 2024, among others, which focuses on the establishment of platforms for trading Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificates.

An Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificate for e-waste is a mandatory document for producers (manufacturers, importers, and others) of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) to demonstrate compliance with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016. This certificate signifies that the