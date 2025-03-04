Dealers seek revision of fuel transport tenders after stricter PNGRB rules

Stringent guidelines put in place by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the transportation of fuel by road will require time to enforce, and existing tenders will need to be revised, petrol pump dealers across the country say. These include biometric attendance for tanker or lorry crews, alternative drivers, and strict adherence to safe work hours and conditions.

The guidelines have been announced in the wake of a major accident in December last year, when a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crashed in Jaipur, claiming 20 lives. Fuel tankers or lorries are operated by fuel dealers,