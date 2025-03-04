Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Dealers seek revision of fuel transport tenders after stricter PNGRB rules

Dealers seek revision of fuel transport tenders after stricter PNGRB rules

Fuel dealers are responsible for carrying fuel to retail outlets on tankers leased from OMCs

Oil india
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stringent guidelines put in place by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the transportation of fuel by road will require time to enforce, and existing tenders will need to be revised, petrol pump dealers across the country say. These include biometric attendance for tanker or lorry crews, alternative drivers, and strict adherence to safe work hours and conditions.
 
The guidelines have been announced in the wake of a major accident in December last year, when a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crashed in Jaipur, claiming 20 lives. Fuel tankers or lorries are operated by fuel dealers,
Topics : Petroleum sector OMC oil sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon