Home / Industry / News / DHL Group to invest €1 bn in India over CY26-30 for logistics expansion

DHL Group to invest €1 bn in India over CY26-30 for logistics expansion

DHL Group plans to deploy EUR 1 billion in India over CY26-30, expanding warehouses, logistics hubs, automation, & green infrastructure as the country's fast-growing market boosts long-term confidence

As part of this plan, DHL will develop a DHL Health Logistics hub for DHL Supply Chain India in Bhiwandi. (Company image)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Nov 13 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Global logistics major DHL Group will invest €1 billion across its business units in India between 2026 and 2030, citing the country’s favourable policies, rapid economic growth, and rising competitiveness.
 
Tobias Meyer, chief executive officer, DHL Group, said a large part of the investment will go towards expanding the group’s warehousing footprint in India. “This is all in the context of our global strategy. We have evolved our strategy over many years. We have four bottom lines, as we call them. We want to be the employer of choice, the provider of choice, the investment of choice, and the green
