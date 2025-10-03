Diamond City stares at gloomy paydays amid Donald Trump tariff cloud

In Surat, 37-year-old Anant Patel currently earns more in a single day ferrying passengers in his cab through the city’s tangled traffic than others do shaping diamonds, once considered too exorbitant.

Patel knows the grind of diamond polishing well — he once sat hunched over a table under harsh lights, coaxing brilliance from rough stones. But he counts himself lucky for having walked away years ago. Now, as the weight of high US tariffs bears down on India’s diamond capital, the future of the trade looks clouded.

His peers remain in the storm’s eye, facing uncertainty over pay as demand