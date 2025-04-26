Direct flights between India and China a possibility now after long halt

It has always been a highly restrictive airlines market. But with the advent of the Covid pandemic in early 2020, direct flights between China and India were suspended from both sides and have remained so since then.

The frequency of flights between India and China, according to global aviation data company OAG, peaked at 2,588 flights in 2019, dominated by two airlines — China Southern and China Eastern — which controlled over 80 per cent share of the overall market. But it fell dramatically after the pandemic and then the border skirmishes, dropping to just 6 frequencies in the whole