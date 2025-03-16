Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / DMRC, Blue Dart to roll out freight services on Delhi Metro soon

DMRC, Blue Dart to roll out freight services on Delhi Metro soon

DMRC said that Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilising available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments.

New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Freight services will soon be a reality on Delhi Metro, as logistics company Blue Dart and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have agreed to use the city transporter’s services for the movement of goods, making it the first such move in the South Asia Pacific region.
 
In a statement about the memorandum of understanding on Sunday, DMRC said that Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilising available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments.
 
“This innovative solution reduces dependency on road transport, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular emissions. At the
