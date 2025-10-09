Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DNPA adopts Magnite access to streamline audience data, premium inventory

DNPA adopts Magnite access to streamline audience data, premium inventory

Several DNPA publishers have adopted Magnite Access to better use audience data, streamline premium inventory and offer advertisers more targeted and valuable campaigns

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, has partnered with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 22 of India’s news media publishers. Several DNPA members have now adopted Magnite Access, a self-service tool designed to simplify the discovery and activation of audience segments.
 
Using Magnite Access, DNPA publishers can implement a shared data system that enables them to build and deploy high-value audience segments across their premium inventory. The platform supports private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed deals, helping publishers and advertisers extract more value from their campaigns. It also allows the creation of cross-publisher audience packages, such as curated groups of travel enthusiasts, providing added opportunities for targeted advertising.
   
Sujata Gupta, secretary general, DNPA, said, “This tie-up represents a forward-looking approach to solving long-standing industry challenges, and underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration."
 
“Working with Magnite allows us to harness advanced technology to deliver better value to advertisers while maintaining more control over our audiences and premium inventory," Gupta added.
 
“Magnite is proud to power this first-of-its-kind collaboration,” said Gavin Buxton, managing director, Asia at Magnite.
 
“By enabling DNPA publishers to unify and activate their audiences through our technology, we’re helping to elevate the value of independent journalism and provide scalable and sustainable solutions to benefit both the buy and sell sides," Buxton added.

Topics : data usage BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

