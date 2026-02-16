DoP seeks stakeholder input on exempting 350-plus medical devices from GTE

This comes after the DoP last week released a draft list of 354 devices that government bodies can procure bypassing restrictions on local sourcing for essential advanced technology not readily available in India.

“The department may also meet some domestic and MNC industry stakeholders over the next week to seek their suggestions regarding any further additions or removal from this list,” a person in the know told Business Standard.

He added that until then, the industry has been asked to submit any suggestions or objections on the list via email till February 28, 2026.

Under the DoP’s Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order (PPO), 2017, public procurement agencies should purchase minimum local content for pharmaceutical formulations from Class I and Class II local suppliers, who are suppliers with local content equal to or more than 80 per cent and between 50 to 80 per cent respectively.

However, as some of the goods of the required quality or specifications may not be available in the country, the government had noted that it is necessary to also look for suitable competitive offers from abroad.

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) of the Union Finance Ministry had then amended the General Financial Rules, 2017, empowering the concerned ministry or department to seek tender globally through GTEs.

The amendment states that no GTE shall be invited for tenders up to ₹200 crore or such limit as may be prescribed from time to time.

“However, in exceptional cases where the ministry or department feels that there are special reasons for GTE, it may record its detailed justification and seek prior approval for relaxation to the rule from the competent authority, for tenders below such limits,” the DoE said in its office memorandum dated February 17, 2025.

Such a list of 354 GTE-exempted medical devices was then formed in June 2024. It was later amended in February 2025, with changes to a few nomenclatures of medical devices.