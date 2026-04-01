DoT may extend SIM-binding deadline for companies till December-end

However, the department of telecommunications (DoT) has not yet issued an official notification in this regard.

The move will come to the aid of over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Whatsapp and Telegram as well as tech majors, including Meta and Google, and device makers. They had raised concerns regarding implementation of the directive, citing technical challenges.

Sources told Business Standard that trials for SIM-binding had been initiated by telecom service providers but at a small scale.

DoT issued directions on November 28, 2025, mandating app-based communication services, such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, to ensure SIM binding for platforms that provide app-based communication services in India.

This meant that a know-your-customer (KYC)-verified physical SIM was required for OTT apps to work on a device at all times.

The directive also mandated mobile numbers be used for identification or service delivery. The directions also sought compulsory six-hourly logouts for web and desktop versions of these applications, which was extended to 12 hours.

The DoT has also asked the apps to bar users without active SIM cards from accessing their services.

The directive was aimed at curbing fraud and preventing scams. A 90-day deadline was provided for compliance but enforcement of the directive was yet to begin as of March 31.

Industry bodies, including the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and the Broadband India Forum, had asked the communications ministry to withdraw the directions to bind SIMs. They said the implementation would lead to disruption for millions of individual and business users.