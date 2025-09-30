Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GST cut drives ecom infra push in smaller cities amid quick delivery boom

GST cut drives ecom infra push in smaller cities amid quick delivery boom

Platforms expand infrastructure to smaller cities as GST reforms and instant delivery reshape retail landscape.

Flipkart delivering products in Kashmir
premium

Flipkart delivering products in Kashmir

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
8 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ziro, a remote valley-town in Arunachal Pradesh known for its annual rock festival, is not easy to get to. The nearest railway station, Naharlagun, is 100 km away. From there, it takes hours to reach the town through winding mountain roads, often blocked by rain-trig- gered landslides. 
 
So it was a surprise when a Flipkart delivery partner promptly transported large premium appliances to a customer's doorstep in Ziro during the company’s recent The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale. The seamless delivery to the isolated region shows how ecom- merce firms are leveraging massive infrastructure investments and favourable tax policies to
Topics : Company News Amazon India festive season sale festive season Flipkart sale
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon