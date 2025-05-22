Early rains throw a wet blanket over FMCG, air conditioner, beauty sales

Weather gods have thrown the strategies of fast-moving consumer goods, air conditioner (AC) and cosmetic makers — who were relying on an early onset of summer to shore up their sales — into a tizzy.

Typically, the summer season from April to June sees peak sales of cold beverages, including carbonated drinks, ice creams, ACs, and other edible and non-edible cooling products. This year, however, the early arrival of monsoon showers in the south and western disturbances in the north have dampened sales projections.

“With the early summer, we saw a spike in AC sales volumes from February to April,