Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ESG, technology theme to dominate India Inc acquisitions in 2024

Top Indian companies like the JSW Group are currently in talks with China's SAIC Motor to set up a joint venture to manufacture electric vehicles in India

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top Indian companies are in talks for acquisitions in the new year, especially in the renewable energy, electric vehicle, and battery storage segments, as environmental, social, and corporate governance, and technology themes are expected to dominate corporate boardrooms in 2024, say bankers.

Vaibhav Gupta, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said top corporates want to focus on sustainability and clean energy companies, and hence large investments are expected in ramping up capacities in these fields. “Technology as a sector should continue to be in focus with the rapid advancements in Gen AI. A stable political regime post the elections should help in having continued global attention to India and keeping the mergers and acquisitions activity buoyant,” he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Top Indian companies like the JSW Group are currently in talks with China’s SAIC Motor to set up a joint venture to manufacture electric vehicles in India. Part of the EV business is expected to be demerged from MG Motor's current India business. Bankers say the Adani Group is also looking for acquisitions in the renewable energy sector as part of its $100 billion investment over the next ten years. Reliance and the Tata Group are also looking for acquisitions in the renewable energy sector, say bankers.

Bankers and advisors said mergers and acquisitions would remain resilient in 2024 - backed by government reforms fostering foreign investment and domestic mergers and acquisitions. Key measures like streamlined regulatory approvals, sector-specific incentives, and proactive initiatives by the Securities and Exchange Board of India would encourage companies to write acquisition cheques.

“The year anticipates a rise in control and take-private transactions, signalling a robust and dynamic mergers and acquisitions environment. These efforts underline India's commitment to a favourable business climate, attracting both Indian and international business leaders,” said Rabindra Jhunjhunwala, partner at Khaitan & Co.

In 2023, India had seen subdued mergers and acquisitions activity due to global issues like conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and US Federal Reserve rate volatility. “Indian businesses are proceeding cautiously with mergers and acquisitions and fundraising, especially with the approaching general elections in 2024. However, a rebound in mergers and acquisitions is anticipated, offering significant growth prospects for the Indian economy. Expectations for the upcoming budget aim to stimulate mergers and acquisitions activities in the near future,” said Maneesh Bhandari, founder and chief executive officer of Growthpal, a mergers and acquisitions deal-sourcing platform.

Also Read

Automaker SAIC Motor likely to partner with Indian company to expand base

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

JSW Group, China's SAIC Motor begin negotiations on royalty fees

MG Motor to overhaul its dealership network, close underperforming outlets

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Cooperatives will have big share in targeted $5 trn Indian economy: Shah

Insurance sector may see further listing, M&A in coming months: Moody's

In Russia's egg crisis, Tamil Nadu town hopes to crack export opportunity

Sugar output declines by 7% to 14.87 MT during Oct 1-Jan 15: Industry body

Fund flows in IT stocks set to rise on positive earnings surprise: Report


Last year, the software and infotech services space announced the maximum deals. Of this, 80 percent of the target companies were established in the past 15 years, per Growthpal statistics. Manufacturing and consumer goods, financial services, also witnessed good deal activity after the software and infotech services. “Though there was a drop in deal volume, deals in the previous year were also of larger sizes as compared to deals in 2023, being one of the reasons for the significant drop in deal value,” Bhandari said.
Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India SAIC Motor SAIC Motor India entry ESG Indian industry India Inc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon