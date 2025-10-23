Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Ethanol makers slam OMCs' 2025-26 supply tender over allocation policy

Ethanol makers slam OMCs' 2025-26 supply tender over allocation policy

Both grain and sugarcane ethanol producers criticise OMCs' allocation for 2025-26, citing unfair distribution, capacity underuse, and potential negative impact on the sugar sector

With ethanol supplies of 2.89 billion litres, only about 3.4 million tonnes of sugar will get diverted, while the requirement is for diverting around 5 million tonnes.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

The recent allocation of ethanol by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the 2025–26 supply year against a tender of 10.50 billion litres has drawn flak from both grain ethanol makers and those who produce ethanol from sugarcane for a variety of reasons.
 
Grain and sugar ethanol producers question allocation policy
 
The Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), in a statement issued on Thursday, questioned the allocation policy, which it said had left surplus zones unrepresented. Meanwhile, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), in a statement issued a few days earlier, said that the limited allocation for ethanol produced from sugarcane would have a serious negative impact on the sector.
   
A few days ago, OMCs floated a tender for the supply of around 10.50 billion litres of ethanol for the 2025–26 supply year beginning November. The supplies were meant to meet the Centre’s 20 per cent blending target.
 
Against this, they received offers of 17.76 billion litres from distilleries, reflecting surplus capacity in the sector.

GEMA warns of imbalance, threat to existing distilleries
 
GEMA, in its statement, said a serious imbalance in the ethanol procurement process under the latest tender was threatening the viability of hundreds of existing distilleries.
 
It said that as per the allocations made against the tender, industry players were raising concerns about the methodology, which had favoured new entrants in deficit zones while sidelining operational units with surplus capacity.
 
The statement added that while the policy appeared to support local sourcing, the allocation methodology bypassed distilleries established under Long-Term Offtake Agreements (LTOAs), depriving over 350 grain-based ethanol units of fresh orders.
 
“This situation has sparked frustration among existing distilleries that invested heavily based on the promise of consistent government demand under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme,” said C K Jain, president, GEMA.
 
ISMA flags limited allocation for sugarcane ethanol
 
ISMA, in another statement, said that in the recent tender, the sugar sector was allocated just 2.89 billion litres for 2025–26 against offers of 4.72 billion litres.
 
With ethanol supplies of 2.89 billion litres, only about 3.4 million tonnes of sugar will get diverted, while the requirement is for diverting around 5 million tonnes.
 
As per preliminary ISMA estimates for the 2025–26 sugar season (October–September), India’s sugar production is expected to reach 34.9 million tonnes — an increase of nearly 18 per cent over last year — against estimated domestic consumption of 28–28.4 million tonnes during the same period.
 
“Such limited and unexpected allocations are likely to cause serious negative impacts for the sugar sector, including underutilisation of distillery capacities, affecting operational and financial efficiency, and increasing surplus sugar, which could put downward pressure on domestic prices and liquidity,” ISMA said.
 
It added that all this could affect the livelihood of almost 5.5 crore sugarcane farmers and lead to a build-up of cane arrears.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

