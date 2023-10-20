close
Expert panel suggests semicon research centre with investment of $8 bn

"A group of top minds in semiconductors around the world and country have sat together to design the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre," Chandrasekhar told PTI

semiconductor

The report estimates $ 250 million operating cost which will grow up to 500 for facility and research programs for a period of at least five years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
An Electronics and IT ministry-backed expert panel has recommended setting up a semiconductor research centre with an initial investment of around $ 8 billion (about Rs 66,500 crore) over the next five years.
The panel on Friday submitted its report to Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar who said that the proposed institution is expected to start taking shape next year.
The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is that Indians should be involved in the leadership of semiconductor research.
"A group of top minds in semiconductors around the world and country have sat together to design the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre," Chandrasekhar told PTI.
He said that the proposed Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre will be a global institution in semiconductor research.
"The design, area in which it should focus etc. have all been today authored and put in a high-quality report by the experts. I'm hopeful that in the year 2024, we should have the beginning of this institution taking shape," Chandrasekhar said.
Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are key to the development and manufacturing of semiconductors by companies.
While leading companies have their research and development set-up in India, Indian entities that applied for setting up chip manufacturing plants in the country need technology partners who own intellectual properties.
The report said that there is a need for the formulation of long-term strategy for developing a vibrant and sustainable semiconductor research ecosystem including design, chip fabrication, packaging and system research for both industrial and academic domains.
The report has recommended setting up of the research institution with investment in the range of $ 2.5-3 billion in capital and infrastructure in the first three years, $ 250-500 million for annual operating expenses which can be reassessed after a period of five years.
The report estimates $ 250 million operating cost which will grow up to 500 for facility and research programs for a period of at least five years.

The experts have recommended an annual budget of Rs 320-360 crore to fund the research programme.
The report has recommended upgradation of infrastructure at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory located in Mohali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Expert semiconductor industry semiconductor

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

