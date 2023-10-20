close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

SSIR and IISc collaborate to drive research on quantum technologies

Led by Mayank Shrivastava, Associate Professor in the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), the lab aims to be a pioneering facility dedicated to advanced quantum technologies

Quantum

"The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions," the statement said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Samsung Semiconductor India Research has collaborated with the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science to help set up a Quantum Technology Lab.
This is an effort towards Samsung Semiconductor India Research's (SSIR) Corporate Social Responsibility commitment and aims to provide research and training support opportunities to dozens of faculty members and hundreds of students pursuing higher education 'both in IISc and in other educational institutions', particularly in the fields of physics, engineering, computer science and mathematics every year, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Led by Mayank Shrivastava, Associate Professor in the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE), the lab aims to be a pioneering facility dedicated to advanced quantum technologies,IR said.
"The lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions," the statement said. "With a focus on building indigenous quantum technologies, it will significantly contribute to building local development and putting India's research innovations on the international map.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review: Cost-effective gateway to premium experience

Sebi issues guidelines to improve governance, preparedness of QRTAs

Govt aims to setup the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre in 2024

India to have world's second-largest metro system in a year: Hardeep Puri

Star rating programme for solar PV modules to help consumers: R K Singh

NCCF should change biz approach to achieve Rs 50,000 cr turnover: Shah

Topics : IISc quantum leap quantum computer

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK LIVE SCOREHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon