Explain steps taken to safeguard small retailers: House panel to CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been directed by a parliamentary standing committee to submit its response on steps taken by it to safeguard the interest of small retailers — who it said constitute 20 per cent of population — amid allegations of deep discounts and other unfair trade practices being adopted by some big players, a person privy to the development said.

The status of the proposed digital competition law and the way it would address the issues related to anti-competitive practices in the digital markets is also one of the issues on which the CCI’s input has