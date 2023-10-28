close
Explore tie-ups with deep tech startups: Principal science adviser A K Sood

Taking note of the collective strength of the clusters, he highlighted their potential to address regional challenges through synergistic science and technology interventions

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
India's top science adviser has asked science and technology clusters to collaborate with deep tech startups and strive to become self-sustainable in the future.
Referring to the recently-announced draft National Deep Tech Startup Policy, Professor A K Sood, the principal scientific adviser to the government, has suggested that the clusters can effectively collaborate with the deep tech startups operating under this policy framework, according to an official statement.
Sood was speaking at the first joint Science and Technology (S&T) Clusters' Meet in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
The meet concluded on Friday. It was organised by the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation (JCKIF) and hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur.
Launched in 2020, the City S&T Clusters is a flagship initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, established on the recommendation of the Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC).
The initiative aims to tackle local challenges through science and technology interventions by bringing together the academia, research and development institutions, industries, startups and local governments.
Currently, there are seven science and technology clusters operating in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Pune and the recently-established Northern Region Cluster in Chandigarh -- all working together to find solutions to regional issues through collaborative efforts, the statement said.
In his keynote address, Sood highlighted that these clusters are a unique initiative focusing on the translational aspects of research.
Taking note of the collective strength of the clusters, he highlighted their potential to address regional challenges through synergistic science and technology interventions.



Topics : Tech sector startup ecosystem

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

