North East India Festival in Vietnam to boost tourism, investment

The 3rd edition of the North East India Festival, which opened a new door of tourism, investment, and people-to-people connectivity to Vietnam and other South East Asian countries from North East India, has received a gala welcome by the local people of Vietnam.

The event began on October 27 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

On the second day of the 3-day long festival, a series of B2B meetings on tourism with around 70 tour operators of Vietnam, Trade and Investment meets with around 100 entrepreneurs of Vietnam, People to People exchange meets with VCs of Vietnam Universities with North Eastern Region stakeholders are scheduled to be held.

Today, cultural shows, fashion shows, musical shows, exhibitions, and cultural exchange programmes will be held at September Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

A large number of local crowds including 15 top Provincial leaders of Vietnam, officials, and industrialists will remain present in the inaugural programme of the festival.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the North East India Festival told ANI that, it has created new frontiers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Act East Policy.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh who is in Vietnam to attend the North East India Festival, said that India's foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to bring the whole world into one family.

He noted that the Act East Policy is the main point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to link northeastern India with Southeast Asia.

The North East India Festival officially commenced on Friday evening in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the beginning of a momentous event that aims to strengthen the ties between India and Vietnam in the world of academics, trade, business, and culture.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Tran Phuoc Anh, Director General of the Department of External Relations in Ho Chi Minh City, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam and Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ninh Thuan Province; Tourism Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, officials of both India and Vietnam attended the inaugural programme of the festival held at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, said, "I think it's an excellent idea to do the festival in Vietnam this year. Vietnam, as we all know, is a very rapidly growing economy with a lot of growth happening, a lot of trade with various countries, a lot of investment coming in, a lot of supply chain and value chain linkages, strong growth in the field of tourism, in terms of cultural exchanges. Overall, I think the standing of the country is changing rapidly. For our North Eastern states, when we are looking at Southeast Asian countries, Vietnam is an excellent opportunity.