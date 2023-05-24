close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Four more firms flout FAME-II scheme norms, finds MHI investigation

Notices to be sent to Greaves Electric, Benling India, Revolt Intellicorp, AMO Mobility

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
electric vehicles
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government in its second round of investigation into the alleged violation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme has found four more original equipment manufacturers (OEM) not conforming to the norms. 
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has found Greaves Electric Mobility (formerly Ampere Vehicles), Benling India Energy and Technology, Revolt Intellicorp, and AMO Mobility allegedly violating the localisation norms, government officials told Business Standard. ARAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), is handling the probe into the allegations of EV makers flouting the local equipment usage norms. 
“We have received the final report from the testing agency. The defaulting firms will face the action similar to Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech,” senior offic
Or

Also Read

FAME: Electric 2-wheeler manufacturers deny allegations of non-compliance

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official

Satellite spectrum sale will crumble rare resource, bar newer players: ISpA

Banks say RBI rules make it difficult to attract top-class talent on boards

E-commerce sector to grow 1000%, emissions 8mn tonnes by 2030: Report

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Topics : FAME-II Electric mobility

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr

APM Terminals Pipavav
2 min read
Premium

Sebi mulls removing differential treatment of investor classes in AIFs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read
Premium

Satellite spectrum sale will crumble rare resource, bar newer players: ISpA

China's space program has suffered relatively few setbacks since it first put an astronaut into orbit in 2003, although the space station launch was delayed by the failure of an earlier version of the massive Long March 5B rocket
3 min read

Amazon leads $20 mn funding round in children's fashion brand Hopscotch

Rahul Anand, founder and CEO of Hopscotch
2 min read

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
1 min read

Most Popular

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon