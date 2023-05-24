Four more firms flout FAME-II scheme norms, finds MHI investigation

The central government in its second round of investigation into the alleged violation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme has found four more original equipment manufacturers (OEM) not conforming to the norms.
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has found Greaves Electric Mobility (formerly Ampere Vehicles), Benling India Energy and Technology, Revolt Intellicorp, and AMO Mobility allegedly violating the localisation norms, government officials told Business Standard. ARAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), is handling the probe into the allegations of EV makers flouting the local equipment usage norms.
“We have received the final report from the testing agency. The defaulting firms will face the action similar to Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech,” senior offic
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or