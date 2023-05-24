Four more firms flout FAME-II scheme norms, finds MHI investigation

“We have received the final report from the testing agency. The defaulting firms will face the action similar to Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech,” senior offic

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has found Greaves Electric Mobility (formerly Ampere Vehicles), Benling India Energy and Technology, Revolt Intellicorp, and AMO Mobility allegedly violating the localisation norms, government officials told Business Standard. ARAI, a statutory body under the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI), is handling the probe into the allegations of EV makers flouting the local equipment usage norms.