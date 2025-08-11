Festive hiring to hit 200K; 26% of gig staff may be retained post-season

This festive season is expected to give a strong boost to gig hiring across India. According to digital talent solutions firm NLB Services, the festive period is likely to generate up to 200,000 jobs across sectors, including retail, e-commerce, logistics, and consumer services. However, quick commerce (qcom) and third-party logistics are expected to generate more jobs than other sectors, supported by investments in supply chain and last-mile delivery infrastructure.

This surge is set to ramp up hiring in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, enhance gender diversity in the ecosystem, and improve retention, marking a shift towards long-term workforce planning, the report