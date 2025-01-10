Q-commerce players' foray into food segment rustles up restaurants

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday said it will approach the commerce ministry to discuss private labelling of food items by Zomato and Swiggy through their recently-launched quick-food delivery platforms, Bistro and Snacc, respectively.

“We are in the process of setting up an appointment with the commerce ministry. We will visit the ministry on Monday or Tuesday. We are also trying to reach the commerce minister and the secretary to issue a statement on the matter,” said Pradeep Shetty, vice president, FHRAI.

Not just FHRAI, the National Restaurants Association of