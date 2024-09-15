Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / MHI all set to auction final 10 gigawatt-hour of the ACC PLI scheme

MHI all set to auction final 10 gigawatt-hour of the ACC PLI scheme

In June 2021, MHI launched the Rs 18,100 crore ACC PLI scheme with a total capacity of 50 GWh

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
The Centre has kick-started the auction process for the final 10 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme designated for grid-scale battery storage.

Although this allocation falls under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) will conduct the auction, Business Standard has learnt.

The MHI plans to consult with industry stakeholders and government bodies, including NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Power, and MNRE, over the coming month to ensure a smooth auction process and enhance India’s ACC manufacturing capabilities.

“MHI will oversee the auction of

