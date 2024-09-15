MHI all set to auction final 10 gigawatt-hour of the ACC PLI scheme

The Centre has kick-started the auction process for the final 10 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme designated for grid-scale battery storage.

Although this allocation falls under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) will conduct the auction, Business Standard has learnt.

The MHI plans to consult with industry stakeholders and government bodies, including NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Power, and MNRE, over the coming month to ensure a smooth auction process and enhance India’s ACC manufacturing capabilities.

“MHI will oversee the auction of