First-time, women fund managers outperform in FFS scheme: SIDBI CMD

The first-time fund managers, as well as women-led funds, delivered a strong performance compared to experienced fund managers as part of the first edition of the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme, according to Manoj Mittal, chairman and managing director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

In a conversation during the IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2025 on Tuesday, Mittal said: “Out of 160 AIFs (alternative investment funds), roughly 56 are first-time fund managers. We did a quick dipstick study and found that out of the 15 top AIFs assisted under the portfolio, nine are from first-time fund