First-time, women fund managers outperform in FFS scheme: SIDBI CMD

First-time, women fund managers outperform in FFS scheme: SIDBI CMD

First-time and women-led fund managers outperformed in SIDBI's Fund of Funds for Startups scheme, delivering strong returns and supporting 1,300 startups, says SIDBI CMD Manoj Mittal

Photo - Shri Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI
While mentioning that roughly 66 per cent of startups, including 19 per cent of women entrepreneurs, assisted under the scheme raised a second round of funding, Mittal said that in the case of smaller cities, the percentage is very low (Photo - Shri Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI | Credit- Sidbi)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first-time fund managers, as well as women-led funds, delivered a strong performance compared to experienced fund managers as part of the first edition of the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme, according to Manoj Mittal, chairman and managing director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
 
In a conversation during the IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2025 on Tuesday, Mittal said: “Out of 160 AIFs (alternative investment funds), roughly 56 are first-time fund managers. We did a quick dipstick study and found that out of the 15 top AIFs assisted under the portfolio, nine are from first-time fund
