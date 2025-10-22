Freshers back in demand as IT companies revive campus hiring drive

Indian IT services companies have resumed campus hiring and onboarding engineering graduates after a lull of two years, even as the macroeconomic environment stays sluggish and technology spending remains under tight control.

Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro are in the process of meeting their fresher hiring targets for this fiscal. They had said at the start of the financial year that campus recruitment would be higher this time.

Infosys said last week it hired 12,000 freshers in the first half of the year and remains on track to meet its target of 20,000 engineering graduates.