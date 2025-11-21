From Vizag's fringes, AMTZ prescribes fully 'Made in India' hospitals

From the heart of Visakhapatnam, Pragati Maidan is hardly 30 kilometres away. The bustling traffic, however, stretches the journey to almost an hour. But as the destination draws close, urban chaos gives way to lush green hills.

The region -- which boasts of Vizag Steel Plant -- is also home to one of the largest and most integrated medical technology manufacturing ecosystems in the world: Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

For an outsider, the surroundings and the buildings give an impression of a sci-fi movie landscape, rather than an industrial hub. Buildings painted in unique colours like sunlit yellows, deep