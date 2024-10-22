Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

The German National Tourism Board (GNTB) expects the Indian tourists to clock one million (10 lakh) overnight stays in Germany this year itself

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

The flow of travellers from India to Germany has been growing steadily for many years. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany is eyeing a 10 per cent increase in the Indian tourist influx into the European nation next year, an official said on Tuesday.

The German National Tourism Board (GNTB) expects the Indian tourists to clock one million (10 lakh) overnight stays in Germany this year itself.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I am quite hopeful that we will reach 1 million overnight stays this year (by Indian tourists) and an additional 1 lakh nights next year so an additional 10 per cent (in 2025)," Petra Hedorfer, CEO of GNTB, said.

According to estimates, about 175,000 Indian tourists visited Germany from January to July this year, spending about 5,23,076 overnight stays in the country. The number of Indian tourists who visited Germany in 2023 stood at over 2.32 lakh.

 

"We are expecting a 10 per cent-plus for next year from your market," she said when asked about the likely influx of Indian tourists in 2025.

The flow of travellers from India to Germany has been growing steadily for many years. Post-pandemic, Indian tourists generated 8,26,000 overnight stays in hotels and guesthouses in 2023, an increase of 33 per cent compared to 2022.

The GNTB works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination.


Also Read

Baggage, Bags, luggage

Organised luggage makers' revenue growth may fall 8-10% in FY25: CRISIL

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Indigenous tourism to contribute $67 bn to global economy by 2034: WTTC

Karnataka

Karnataka hosts Maldives Prez Muizzu, aims to foster ties in IT, tourism

PM Modi

PM to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

Shimla

ADB grants $162 mn loan for new infra, tourism boost in Himachal Pradesh

Topics : tourism tourism sector India Germany

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon