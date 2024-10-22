Business Standard
Key deals in India's cement sector since Adani Group's entry in 2022

A company tribunal approved Sagar Cements' $9.20 billion bid to take over Jaypee Group-owned Andhra Cements

Cement

Dealmaking in India's cement sector is in the spotlight again. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Dealmaking in India's cement sector is in the spotlight again, after Ambuja Cements said on Tuesday it will buy a near-47 per cent stake in smaller rival Orient Cement for $451 million.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate is locked in a fierce battle with UltraTech Cement as the rivals snap up smaller firms in a bid to capitalise on expectations of heavy government spending on infrastructure.
 

Here is a timeline of some of the major deals announced in the sector since Adani's foray in 2022:

 

ADANI GROUP-HOLCIM AG, MAY 2022:

Adani Group entered the Indian cement sector by buying Ambuja Cements and ACC from Swiss construction material giant Holcim for $10.5 billion.

The deal remains the country's biggest in the cement sector.

DALMIA BHARAT-JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES, DEC. 2022:

Dalmia Bharat bought cement and other assets of Jaiprakash Associates for $687 million to strengthen its presence in India's central region.

SAGAR CEMENTS-ANDHRA CEMENTS, FEB. 2023:

A company tribunal approved Sagar Cements' $9.20 billion bid to take over Jaypee Group-owned Andhra Cements.

AMBUJA CEMENTS-SANGHI INDUSTRIES, AUG. 2023:

Ambuja Cements bought a 83 per cent stake in debt-laden Sanghi Industries for $295 million in August 2023 - Adani Group's first major deal after US short seller Hindenburg's report in January of the year.

ULTRATECH CEMENT-KESORAM INDUSTRIES, NOV. 2023:

UltraTech bought cement assets of Kesoram Industries in a $645 million deal to boost its hold in the country's southern region.

AMBUJA CEMENTS-PENNA CEMENT INDUSTRIES, JUNE 2024:

Ambuja bought out Penna Cement Industries [PENC.NS] in a $1.25 billion deal. The deal likely lifted Ambuja to among the top three players in south India, analysts have estimated.

ULTRATECH CEMENT-INDIA CEMENTS, JULY 2024:

UltraTech inked a deal worth $472 million to gain control of India Cements, after initially buying a 23 per cent stake for $228 million.

 

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

