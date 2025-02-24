Global brands bet on Tier-II and Tier-III expansion, investments buckle up

Global retail giants are accelerating expansion in India, fuelled by rising consumer income and demand. Beyond just tech leaders, retailers in apparel, beauty, fashion, and entertainment are targeting Tier-II and Tier-III cities, extending their reach beyond metro hubs.

House of Aldeno, Arrow, Bagline, Triumph International, CaratLane, Dave & Buster’s, and Quest Retail are expanding offline, highlighting India’s growing retail influence as brands tap emerging markets for growth and diversification.

Italy-based menswear brand House of Aldeno plans to launch flagship experience stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, expanding beyond malls. Currently in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai malls, the brand also serves