Monday, February 24, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Global brands bet on Tier-II and Tier-III expansion, investments buckle up

Global brands bet on Tier-II and Tier-III expansion, investments buckle up

New York's Arrow aims to expand to non-metro cities such as Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and South India. The brand is set to open about 40-50 new stores in FY26

Fashion Day 2024
Premium

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global retail giants are accelerating expansion in India, fuelled by rising consumer income and demand. Beyond just tech leaders, retailers in apparel, beauty, fashion, and entertainment are targeting Tier-II and Tier-III cities, extending their reach beyond metro hubs.
 
House of Aldeno, Arrow, Bagline, Triumph International, CaratLane, Dave & Buster’s, and Quest Retail are expanding offline, highlighting India’s growing retail influence as brands tap emerging markets for growth and diversification.
 
Italy-based menswear brand House of Aldeno plans to launch flagship experience stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, expanding beyond malls. Currently in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai malls, the brand also serves
Topics : Retail Investment consumer market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon