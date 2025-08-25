Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt cuts minimum export price of natural honey to $1,400 per tonne

The Centre has rolled out the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) for promoting scientific beekeeping for the holistic growth of the sector

The main honey producing states are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Rajasthan | Image: Indiamart

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

The government has cut the minimum export price (MEP) on natural honey from $2,000 per tonne to $1,400 per tonne till the end of this year, according to a notification.

Exports below this MEP are not permitted.

"MEP on natural honey is revised from $2,000 per metric tonne to $1,400 per metric tonne with immediate effect, till December 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

The MEP was introduced in March 2024.

The major exporting destinations are the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The main honey producing states are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Rajasthan.

In 2023-24, India exported the commodity worth $177.52 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dabur Honey Indian export food export oil export

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

