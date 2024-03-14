Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt imposes minimum export price of $2,000 per tonne on honey till Dec

During April-January this fiscal, natural honey exports stood at $153.21 million. It was $203 million in 2022-23

'UTMT' exposes urban Indians to myriad flavours of honey, benefits farmers

The major exporting destinations include the US and the UAE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $2,000 per tonne on natural honey till December this year.
The notification will be effective immediately.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Exports below this MEP value will not be permitted.
"Export of natural honey is free. Minimum export price (MEP) of $2,000 per metric ton is imposed till December 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.
During April-January this fiscal, natural honey exports stood at $153.21 million. It was $203 million in 2022-23.
The major exporting destinations include the US and the UAE.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Centre likely to lower basmati MEP, tightens stock limits on tur and urad

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

PM Modi's two-day bilateral visit to UAE, Qatar: 5 things on agenda

Govt has strictly no plans to put MEP on all agri commodities: Comm Min

India's electronics exports surpass $20 billion, iPhone dominates surge

67% of Indian healthcare companies form ESG boards: EY-CII report

SC reserves its verdict on whether royalty payable on minerals is tax

Centre approves Rs 114.8 crore to develop MSME sector in Rajasthan

DGFT inks agreement with DHL to train MSMEs on e-commerce exports

Govt, ADB ink $23 milllion loan agreement to strengthen fintech ecosystem

Topics : MEP Export trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon