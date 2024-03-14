Sensex (    %)
                             
Centre approves Rs 114.8 crore to develop MSME sector in Rajasthan

The funds will give impetus to MSME enterprises of the state and help enhance their capacity

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

The central government has approved a sum of Rs 114.80 crore for Rajasthan under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday.
The funds will give impetus to MSME enterprises of the state and help enhance their capacity. The funding will also help in meeting the financial needs of micro, small and medium enterprises towards achieving the goals of Developed India-Developed Rajasthan, the chief minister said.
The RAMP programme is being run by the Centre for the MSME sector from 2022. Under this, a strategic investment plan was sent by the state to the central government, on which the state has got approval for an amount of Rs 114.80 crore.
Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the funds received under the RAMP programme will help in achieving the goals of the schemes and programmes run by the state and central governments for MSMEs.
This will also help in creating a positive environment for industrial investment in the state.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

